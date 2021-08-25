Telangana Govt Marks 33 Percent Reservation For Women Under EWS Quota

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has marked 33.3 percent for women in the state government posts and services under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota. A government order to this effect was issued on Tuesday giving the guidelines for implementing the 10 percent EWS reservations in the State. It also said that every higher educational institution in Telangana shall increase the number of seats in each branch of study or faculty to admit EWS candidates for all admissions notifications issued hereafter.

“33 1/3% of the initial appointments in posts and services under the state government earmarked for EWS category shall be allocated to women among them,” the GO issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

The consolidated guidelines were issued over two years after the Centre announced a 10 percent EWS reservation for initial postings and admissions into educational institutions.

As of now, 50 percent of reservations are being implemented to the weaker sections in the State. With 10 percent reservations to the EWS, the reservation percentage will be 60 percent.

Persons who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and BCs and whose family's gross annual income is below Rs eight lakh are to be identified as EWS for benefit of reservation, the guidelines said.

Who are eligible for EWS

Individuals who are not subject to SC, ST and BC reservations are eligible for 10 per cent EWS reservation in government employment.

Their family gross annual income should be less than Rs 8 lakh.

Income from all sources such as wages, agriculture, occupation, business, etc. is taken into account.

The EWS ‌ Reservation ‌ person is considered as a family by their parents, siblings under the age of 18, spouse, and children under the age of 18. If the siblings and children are above 18 years of age, their income is not counted under family income.

There is a relaxation of the maximum age limit of 5 years for EWS candidates equivalent to SC, ST and BC in job placements. Exemptions for examination and other fees apply equally.

For backlog appointments

Unless otherwise eligible, EWS quota posts are filled in any recruitment year (Recruitment Year) and those posts should not be transferred (carry forward) as backlog posts for the next recruitment year.

If any persons belonging to EWS are selected under the quota of persons with disabilities/ex-servicemen, the EWS roster should be applied to them.

EWS candidates should not be denied the right to compete for unreserved posts.

If EWS persons are selected on the basis of merit (under unreserved, open ‌ quotas) irrespective of reservation their selection should not be counted under EWS quota.

The EWS quota runs internally at 33 1/3 percent for women.

The roster points for EWS candidates in state government job placements have also been finalized. For every 100 vacancies filled .. 9, 17 (women), 28, 36, 50 (women), 57, 65 (women), 76, 86, 100 positions will be allocated.

The rules should be strictly enforced so that the ineligible do not get jobs through the EWS quota in a wrongful manner. If they do so they will be disqualified and removed from service.

Every higher education institution in the state should also increase the number of seats in various courses/branch/faculty to enroll EWS candidates in the admissions that will take place from now on.

A job only after ‘income’ certification

Even if someone is selected for a job in the EWS quota, the appointment is temporary until the relevant parties complete the process of verifying their ‘income verification document’. If found to have obtained an EWS reservation illegally, they will be dismissed immediately without giving any reasons. and criminal cases will be registered. The guidelines make it clear that these matters should be included in the recruitment orders issued to the candidates.

Income also includes earnings from all sources such as salary, agriculture, business among others for the financial year prior to that of application as stated in the guidelines.

