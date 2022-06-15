HYDERABAD: With the schools reopening in the State of Telangana on Monday, the government has now issued orders mandating Telugu as a second language for students of Classes 1 to 10 and applicable to all Boards including CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other board-affiliated schools beginning this academic year.

A circular to this effect was issued recently by the School Education Department, which comes as part of the state government's implementation of the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act 2018 in a phased manner from 2018-19.

“The violation of rules to implement Telugu as compulsory subject from class I-X from the academic year 2022-23 onwards for all management and different Board affiliated schools (CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other Boards) in Telangana state will be viewed seriously and necessary actions will be taken as per the Act and guidelines given by the Telangana State Govt,” the circular said.

The department has designed two Telugu textbooks, one for Telugu-speaking students and the other for those children whose mother tongue is not Telugu.

The state government also cautioned that non-compliance with the rule will have serious repercussions on the NOC issued to those schools.(With PTI Inputs)

