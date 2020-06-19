HYDERABAD: Telangana state government is likely to promote all the Degree and PG students by cancelling the examinations in view of COVID-19 outbreak and current situations in the state. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy held a high-level meeting with Telangana education department officials on Thursday to review the possibilities of conducting the undergraduate examinations for the academic year 2019-20.

According to reports, officials also discussed on how to prepare an action plan for conducting academics in the next year 2020-21, if the examinations were cancelled.

Officials mulling the option of cancelling the Degree, PG and Engineering final semester examinations and promoting all the students to the next classes for the academic year 2019-20.

The promoting of students to the next classes will be decided basing on the internal marks, or on the scores secured by the students in the earlier semester examinations.



Most of the officials have expressed their opinion that the examinations should be cancelled and students should be promoted to next classes on the basis of internal marks. It is reported that the meeting has finally decided to cancel the test.

Officials have decided to submit a comprehensive report on the issues that may arise if the examinations are conducted and will submit the same to the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Officials said that CM KCR will take a final decision over the cancelling of undergraduate examinations.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to Government (Education) Chitra Ramachandran, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, TSCHE vice-chairman-I, Prof R Limbadri, TSCHE vice-chairman-II Prof V Venkata Ramana, Prof R Limbadri, and other officials were present at the meeting.

