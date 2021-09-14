Telangana Govt Likely To Approach Supreme Court For Idol Immersion In Hussain Sagar

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State government is likely to approach the Supreme Court over the interim orders issued by the High Court over not to immerse the Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris (POP) in Hussain Sagar.

Chief Secretary to the Government Somesh Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Municipal Corporation, held a special meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday night to discuss the issue.

It is reported that the Chief Minister had directed them to file a petition in the Supreme Court over the orders of the High Court orders at the earliest. Authorities are making arrangements to this extent.

The High Court on Monday refused to amend its judgment banning immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in Hussain Sagar Lake and other lakes in the city. in a review petition filed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipality Corporation (GHMC) and questioned the GHMC’s stance over the polluting the water bodies.

Acting Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar said the court was not inclined to modify its September 9th order.

The Court earlier had directed the government to permit immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in baby ponds constructed by the GHMC or separate ponds which do not result in or cause water pollution.

It also suggested the use of an inflatable rubber dam wall as was used while carrying on dredging operations in the Hussain Sagar lake earlier by encircling the area for immersion of idols as an alternative as a suggestion. It clearly directed that the government should not permit immersion of Ganesh idols from the Tank Bund side of the Hussain Sagar lake.

