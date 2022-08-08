Telangana Govt Launches Netanna Beema for Handloom Weavers Welfare

The Telangana Government has introduced the Nethanna Beema scheme, under which more than 80, 0000 handloom and power loom weavers of Telangana will get benefited, under which they will get 5,00,000 lakh rupee free life insurance.

Making it Official Telangana Industries Minister KTR tweeted saying that the Nethanna Beema would help all the weavers and their families which started on August 7. He said Telangana is the first state to introduce life insurance to the handloom weavers.

“Under this scheme, the family of the deceased weaver will receive Rs. 5 lakh. The amount will be credited into the bank account of the family member within 10 days after the death of the weaver. About 80,000 handloom and power loom weavers will be benefited with this scheme,” KTR said.

The government has allocated Rs. 50 crores for this scheme, and out of which Rs. 25 crores have already been released. Weavers below the age of 60 years are eligible for the scheme.

In collaboration with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Telangana Government has made this scheme. He also added that the Telangana government will be paying the premium amount to the LIC and the weavers need not pay a penny from their end. The Handlooms and Textiles department of Telangana will be the nodal agency for the implementation of this scheme.

“For effective implementation of the scheme, state and district level committees will be formed soon,” KTR said.

KTR also held a review meeting on the Neethana Beema scheme and its launch. The officials informed the minister that they were creating awareness among the weavers about the scheme.

