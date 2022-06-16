Telangana Govt Launches Helpline, Portal For Senior Citizens

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday launched a portal "Telangana Senior Citizens Maintenance Cases Monitoring System" -tsseniorcitizens. cgg. gov. in, and a helpline number as part of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day this year.

This portal is designed to make the process of filing maintenance cases hassle-free and transparent as per the provisions laid out in the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act, 2007, and the corresponding state's rules.

Minister for SC Development, Disabled Welfare, and Senior Citizens Welfare Koppula Eshwar launched the website, along with a poster and a helpline.

Speaking at a meeting organized by Telangana All Senior Citizens Association, the Minister said the TRS government has been paying Rs 2,016 per month each to 11 lakh senior citizens in the state.

The Minister also instructed department authorities to take all necessary measures to protect the rights of the elderly. He launched a poster, portal, and toll free numbers.

Secretary to Government Divya Devarajan and Co-operative Finance Commissioner Shailaja briefed the Minister on the functioning of the National Helpline numbers for the Senior Citizens- 14567 and Differently-abled Helpline 1800-572-8980 toll-free numbers.

