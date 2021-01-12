HYDERABAD: The Telangana Municipal Administration Department in coordination with NRSC has developed “Bhuvan Integrated Application” which will map all the properties in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and capture all major revenue sources of ULBs like Property Tax, Trade License, Water Tax, Advertisement Tax, Cell Towers etc.

Integration of all revenue sources of ULBs is a component under Pattana Pragathi program launched last year.

Through this Application, realistic data will be captured with an aim to increase the tax base without actually increasing the tax rates.

This app helps in identifying the under-assessed or un-assessed properties by matching their images with the satellite imagery which would augment the revenue by identifying the under assessed and un-assessed.

The initiative also helps the citizen to view his/her property in a spatial form with complete property details in a single platform without visiting the Local Body office and avoiding human interface.

On the other hand, ULB officials can review the details without visiting the property and review the tax accordingly.

This integrated mobile app developed by NRSC will capture:

Property Tax assessments - (20.80 lakh assessments)

Water Tap Connection assessments - (6.79 lakh assessments)

Trade License assessments - (1.45 lakh assessments)

Advertisement hoardings - (4k assessments)

Cell Towers

Around 4 lakh properties are captured as of now, and it is planned to integrate captured assessments with respective Modules, to have realistic data and also to increase the tax base without actually increasing the tax rates