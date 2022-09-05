Telangana Govt Launches All-Out War on Dengue

Hyderabad: Concerned at the increase in the dengue and other vector-borne diseases in Telangana, the state government has launched a multi-pronged drive on Monday.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao and MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao held a review meeting with heads of various health departments to understand the extent of dengue menace and devise a strategy to take measures on a war-footing to counter the threat of dengue in the state. The government has decided to intensify door-to-door fever surveys in all the corporations and efforts to administer booster Covid doses to as many individuals as possible.

To curb the dengue menace, chikungunya and malaria cases, the health department in coordination with other government departments will conduct fever surveys at all municipal corporations of Telangana, including areas under GHMC.

“A total of 542 dengue cases were reported in the month of July under the GHMC limits. However, the dengue cases have gone-up to 1827 in August,” the Health Minister T Harish Rao told in the virtual meeting with the heads of the various departments.

While the MAUD minister KT Rama Rao asked people to keep their surroundings clean and dry and spend every Sunday 10 minutes at 10 AM for the cleanup to stop the breeding of mosquitoes. It may be recalled here that KTR had earlier launched the “Every Sunday 10 minutes at 10 AM” cleanliness drive.

Also Read: Nellore: CM YS Jagan to Inaugurate Sangam and Penna Barrage Projects Tomorrow

