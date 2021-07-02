Telangana Govt Lands For Sale: Vijayashanthi Files Petition In HC

A few days ago, a Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Finance Minister T Harish Rao took place in which they discussed issues regarding sale of lands in urban and rural areas across Telangana to raise revenue worth Rs 20,000 crore.

The Opposition Party leaders raised their voice against the idea of sale of lands. They said that the ruling TRS government has made debts and is now selling the government lands to pay the debts. The congress party has already warned the TRS government stating that they would stage a protest if the government sells the lands. BJP leader Vijayashanthi also dared the decision taken by the TRS government and filed a petition against it in the High Court. Vijayashanthi said that the government is selling lands according to their will and wish and this is against the constitution.

Speaking with the reporters, Vijayashanthi said that the revenue system in Telangana is a big headache for the people of Telangana. She alleged that a woman in Rudrangi in Sircilla district was not in a position to pay a bribe to the officer in the Tahsildar office. So, she hung her mangalsutra on the door of the office. She expressed severe grief over the incident. She gave the example and said that the revenue system is very bad in Telangana. She further added that Maloth Babu, a farmer committed suicide as he didn't get Pattadhar Passbook in Tallapalli of Medak district .She alleged that Maloth Babu's family didn't get the benefits of Rythu Bandhu.