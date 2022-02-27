Telangana Govt Keen on Growing Bamboo in Two Lakh Acres Across State

Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy conducted a virtual review meeting on "Opportunities in bamboo cultivation-profits" and asserted that the cultivation of bamboo will yield an annual income of Rs 1 lakh per acre. The bamboo also attracts less pest problem just like that of oil palm and the soils in Telangana are also suitable for bamboo cultivation. He further stated that the bamboo cultivation was promoted under Forest department.

He said, "Two years after plantation, about 40 tonnes of bamboo can be produced per acre and thereafter, can be harvested once in every two years. Varieties like Bhima bamboo can yield crop for nearly 50 years."

The Minister said that the crop will be in high demand as the centre made it essential to utilise at least 5% bamboo in all thermal power generation units. Using drip irrigation and other modern farming technologies, about 1,000 saplings may be cultivated in one acre of land.

Horticulture director Venkatram Reddy, bamboo scientist Nambi Bharathi along with the officials of horticulture and forest departments, were also present.