Telangana Govt Jobs: Apply For Vacancies in Irrigation Department

Telangana Government Jobs: There is good news for Telangana's unemployed. As part of the 50,000 job openings declared by the CM, officials have begun the process of replacing 700 jobs in the Irrigation Department. An announcement is expected to be made today or tomorrow.

Following Chief Minister KCR's instruction to quickly fill up vacant jobs in the Telangana Irrigation Department, authorities have started efforts in this regard. Officials from the department are prepared to replace 700 positions in the first round.

568 Assistant Executive Engineer positions and 132 Assistant Engineer positions will be available. The government has already received the paperwork on their replacement, and an announcement is expected soon.

According to CM KCR's orders, the department has already been restructured and new divisions have been established. As a result of promotions from the rank of Engineer-in-Chief to the rank of Deputy Executive Engineer, 378 positions have been filled.

The Department of Irrigation has identified a total of 1,167 openings within the department, including additional vacancies and these promotions.

As part of the first round, it was agreed to replace 700 posts.

There will be 310 Civil AEE positions available, 58 Mechanical AEE positions are available, and 200 Electrical AEE positions available. The deadline for applying to these will be notified soon.