Telangana Govt Jobs: 50K Vacancies to be Filled

With the approval of new zonal system in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday held a high-level meeting in Hyderabad over filling up vacancies in the state as early as possible. He directed the officials to immediately commence the process to fill about 50,000 vacant positions in various government departments. K Chandrashekhar Rao asked the officials to declare promotions and fill those vacant posts arising out of it during the second phase.

The Chief Minister said that this decision was taken to fulfill the promise made by him during the statehood movement. He added that the approval of a new zonal system from the President will benefit the locals and also speed up the recruitment process.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, permissions were given to Director of Medical Education (DME) to engage about 894 healthcare workers for various categories of services in teaching hospitals on an outsourcing basis to work till March 31, 2022, or till the actual need ceases.

The government has also permitted to recruit 573 assistant professors, 40 tutors, 79 pharmacists and 202 lab technicians for 25 government teaching hospitals and while 613 will be recruited on contract basis, 281 will be on outsourcing basis to work under the administrative control of DME.

Besides this, the Centre has accorded permission to recruit 76 posts for Telangana Diagnostic Hubs. As per reports, the total 76 posts are allocated as 19 biochemists, pathologists, lab managers and data entry operators each for the 19 T-Diagnostic Hubs.