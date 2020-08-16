KOTHAGUDEM: After the water levels in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam rose close to the danger mark crossing the 53-feet mark, the district officials have issued a third warning on Sunday, August 16.

District Collector MV Reddy said that the water level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam Pushkar Ghat in Telangana was at 53.50 feet at 3 pm, with a discharge of 13,92,687 cusecs of water.



Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC) officials had also issued an alert as the water levels in Godavari was rising due to continuous inflow of water for the past three days from upstream including at Warangal, Karimnagar and Adilabad districts due to heavy rains. The officials earlier had estimated that the water levels at Bhadrachalam could reach the danger mark by Sunday night, but it had reached the third danger mark by Sunday evening.

The state irrigation officials on Sunday issued a second flood warning signal at Bhadrachalam after the water level crossed 48.1 feet in the morning. By evening, the water level rose to 53 feet, which is above the third danger mark. In general, a third flood warning signal will be issued, if it crosses 53 feet.

As per the records of CWC, the water level in Godavari last rose to the third danger mark in 1986, after that the water level had reached 56.6 feet in August 1986.

The officials had shifted the people staying in low lying areas to safer places and a state-level control room has been set up to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that more rains in the next three days would hit several parts of Telangana till Tuesday, under the influence of cyclonic circulation coupled with low pressure area over north coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of northwest Bay of Bengal, South Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.