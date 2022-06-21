Telangana Govt Issues Health Advisory After Covid Cases Spike

Telangana government on Tuesday has issued new COVID-19 guidelines in view of the surge in coronavirus cases for the past few days in the state. People in the state are advised to follow the guidelines strictly to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Below are the guidelines issued by the state governement.

Children less than 10yrs of age and elders above 60yrs of age are advised to avoid going outdoors unless necessary. There is higher incidence of COVID disease in the age group of 20 to 50years, hence people are requested to exercise due precaution while going for work / essential activities. Everybody should wear mask when he/ she goes out of the house. Facemasks are the first line of defense against COVID 19. Maintaining a distance of more than 6ft between people is important. Please maintain physical distance when outside your homes. The work spaces are to be provided with soap and hand washing facility sanitizer. Adequate physical distancing between employees should be maintained. The citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel. In case it is unavoidable, they should ensure all COVID-19 appropriate behavior such as face masks, hand wash/use of sanitizer, physical distance etc.., In case of any flu / influenza like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, please report to the nearest government health facility and seek health services without any delay. People with co-morbid conditions like Hypertension, Diabetes, Cardiac illness, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer and / or any other chronic illness are requested to stay indoors and avoid any kind of travel except for medical care in order to avoid exposure to COVID -19. Complete vaccination by taking both doses.

