Telangana Govt Inks Pact With Formula E

Formula E, the world’s fastest growing sport and the pinnacle electric car racing championship signed an agreement with the Government of Telangana to make Hyderabad as host city.

Although ideated just 10 years ago in 2011 and first race held in 2014 its viewership per race is more than half of the Formula 1 and is increasing every year quite rapidly. Currently Formula E boasts of a cumulative viewership of 500 million.



As a part of their global hunt for new locations, the city of Hyderabad has been chosen as a Host city for the upcoming season. A team from Formula E including Alberto Longo, the Co Founder and Chief Championship Officer and Agus Zomano, Track and Overlay Director are on a 2 day visit to the city and have expressed their intent to consider Hyderabad for the next season.

Minister for MA&UD and Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao presided over the signing in of Letter of Intent between Formula E and the Government of Telangana. Minister KTR expressed happiness and said, “Hyderabad has always been a Happening place and has a cosmopolitan crowd that has awareness and appetite for such marquee events. This shall be one of the flagship events for the State, putting Hyderabad on the global map, joining global cities such as Paris, Rome, London, Hong Kong, New York, Berlin, Monaco, a total of 18 cities. Our vision is to become most electrified state in India, in terms of mobility, and events like this will surely enable us achieve that goal.”

During the signing of LoI, the Chief Championship Officer Alberto Longo said, “We are excited about our potential entry to India and Hyderabad truly has the necessary ingredients to be a probable host from the next season. India has supported the Championship since day one having a team in Mahindra. It has always been our desire to come to India as it a major automotive market quickly adopting electric vehicles. We hope Formula E can accelerate this change.

The agreement was accepted by Special Chief Secretary MA&UD, Arvind Kumar. “Hyderabad is a truly global city offering Old World charm and new age modernism and we are ready to host events of international repute. Imagining a race around some of the most iconic monuments of the city is surely going to be exciting and it would put the host city on the Global map.”

After the signing in ceremony, the CEO of Mahindra Racing, Dilbagh Gill expressed happiness and said that, “It has always been our burning desire to race in front of our fans and have a home race. We are now taken one big step loser to this dream.

Formula E promotes electric mobility and renewable energy solutions, and it is the first global sport to be certified with a net zero carbon footprint from inception. This would go a long way in creating a sustainable future. We are excited to be in Hyderabad.”

Anil Chalamalasetty, CEO of Greenko and promoter of the event added that if all goes as planned then Hyderabad would enter into the final agreement with Formula E in the next 3 months and could expect a race soon. Greenko has been synonymous with Green and Renewable energy and we hope our engagement with such global events goes a long way.



The event was attended by other officials from the Government and held with Covid protocols in place. The Director for EV, Sujai Karampuri expressed his excitement, “ Hosting Formula E would transform the city’s image globally. It would also bring the leaders of automotive industry who pioneer EV transition to Hyderabad. We aim to have many EV companies set shop in Telangana and our Minister has been pursuing hard to get the likes of Tesla here. Events like this would surely help us get global recognition.”