Telangana Govt Improving Facilities At Govt Hospitals: KTR

Telangana Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) inaugurated Covid patients ward, dialysis centre and a liquid oxygen tank in Siricilla district government hospital on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said, Public health was the top priority for the TRS government. The government will improve facilities in government hospitals. KTR interacted with the patients and enquired about the facilities, treatment and response of the medical staff.

Speaking about Sircilla hospital, KTR said, people who visit government hospital should not face any problems. The responsibility has to be taken up by the doctors and the hospital staff. Providing quality treatment to people at the government hospital is TRS government's primary goal. Various developments are in progress to achieve the same, he concluded.