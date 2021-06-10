Telangana Govt Imposes Full Lockdown in Nalgonda's Dandepalli Village

It is known that the Telangana government extended the relaxation time of lockdown from 6 AM to 5 PM from June 10. But in some places like Dandepalli of Nalgonda district where the spread of Coronavirus is yet to come under control, it has been decided to continue the full lockdown.

This decision was taken by the village Sarpanch Pushpa Saidulu as corona cases continue to be rising. Following the decision of the government, the gram panchayat extended the lockdown from June 10 to June 20.

The sarpanch clarified that no functions or weddings will be allowed in the village till June 20. She said that action would be taken against those who violate lockdown rules in the village premises.

Pushpa further added that two persons who were tested Covid positive were shifted to the isolation centre by the Nalgonda Rural Police. She urged people to strictly follow Covid protocols and to stay at home to contain spread of coronavirus.