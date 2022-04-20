Telangana Govt Hospitals to Offer Subsided Meal For Patient's Attendants

Telangana government is going to come up with Rs. 5 per meal services for the attendants of patients in 18 government hospitals in Hyderabad. The Health Department has signed an MoU with Hare Krishna Mission and the vegetarian meals will be provided across 18 hospitals within the GHMC limits.

"All arrangements including a shelter to consume food will be made available so that patient attendees do not have to worry about their food requirements while the patient is undergoing treatment in government hospitals. The proposal to come up with such a scheme was pushed by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao," said Health Minister, T Harish Rao.

The government of Telangana has kept Rs. 38.66 crore for this initiative. The cost of each meal will be nearly Rs. 26.25, of which the attendants have to pay Rs. 5 while the remaining amount will be paid by the state government and Hare Krishna Movement.

The menu in the morning is curd rice, lemon rice, vegetable pulav, sambar rice, and pickle and the menu for lunch and dinner will be rice, sambar, dal, pickle, and curry. The food will be served on disposable plates. An estimated 20,000 people will eat the subsided food on a daily basis.

Here is the list of the hospitals where the Rs. 5 meal is going to be available:

Osmania General Hospital, NIMS, Gandhi, Chest Hospital, Koti ENT, Nallakunta Fever Hospital, Koti Maternity, Niloufer, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospitals, Petla Burj Maternity, MNJ Cancer hospital, TIMS, Koti district. It will also be available in Malakpet, Golconda, Vanasthalipuram, Kondapur, and Nampally area hospitals.

Also Read: ​Telangana To Get World's Largest Electric 3-Wheeler Factory