Telangana Govt Holiday Date for Diwali 2022 Changed

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Thursday declared a general holiday on account of Diwali on October 24, Monday instead of October 25, Tuesday. A GO has been issued by the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in this regard.

After Dasara, Diwali will be celebrated in India. Diwali or Deepavali, a five-day long celebration that begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. Diwali is celebrated on the darkest night of the year in the Hindu month of Kartika. This year, the festival is going to be celebrated on Kartik Amavasya - 24th October, 2022.

