Telangana Govt to Hire Healthcare Workers in Bulk

Telangana Jobs: In less than five days, the government has terminated 1,460 contracts and outsourced positions in the medical health department and issued orders for the recruitment of 3,977 new positions.

Appointments for contract and outsourcing methods will be held through March 31, 2022. Three different directives have been issued to this effect by Special Secretary Ronald Ross. The government has approved 573 assistant professor positions, with 57 going to Warangal KMC, 27 going to MGM, three going to Hanmakonda Government Maternity Hospital, and four going to CKM.

The rest went to Osmania, Gandhi, Niloufer, and Dental Hospitals in Hyderabad, as well as areas like Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Adilabad, and Siddipet. For all districts, 1,216 Multipurpose Health Worker (Female)/ANM positions have been approved.

According to GORT No.1040, 766 Special Assistant Civil Surgeons, 115 Civil Surgeons (General), 139 Lab Technicians, 119 Pharmacists, 252 ANM posts, 264 Civil Surgeons, 86 Lab Technician 2 - 6 Post Graduate 2 positions have been filled through GORT 1039. They are recruited on a contract basis and for outsourcing purposes.

The District Selection Committee, chaired by the District Collector, was recommended to make these selections. All of these positions, however, will be valid until March 31, 2022, or until the present requirements are satisfied, according to the directives.