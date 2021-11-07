Telangana Govt Hikes RTC Fares

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is going to announce a hike in passenger fares after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's final approval.

According to the reports, the per kilometre price in Palle Velugu buses is going to be increased by 25 paise and for Express buses, it will be 30 paise. The per kilometer price also increased in the case of city and ordinary buses. The price per kilometer is enhanced by 25 paise and it is 30 paise for Metro Deluxe. The revised rates may come into effect after 10 to 15 days.

Today, Telangana transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MD Sajjanar, and other officials met in the Khairatabad RTA office and they have decided on the RTC fares hike. The revised rates are likely to be announced after the Telangana Cabinet meeting.

It is all known knowledge that the RTC is incurring huge revenue losses every year and the officials are expecting that the increase in the RTC fares would help the state-owned corporation. TSRTC officials said that, as the diesel prices have increased abnormally, a fare hike is impending now.

