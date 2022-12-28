Telangana Govt Good News to Pregnant Police Job Aspirants

Following the orders from the court, the pregnant police job aspirants are exempted from the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and can appear for the Mains exam, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) chairman VV Srinivasa Rao said.

However, the candidates are allowed to take the mains exam only after submitting an undertaking form in a written format to the recruitment board that they can qualify the physical event within a month after the declaration of final results.

So far, physical efficiency test was conducted for 70 percent aspirants and the remaining will be completed in another week, a statement from the recruitment board said.

It also further stated that the physical events are going on seamlessly since December 8 and at present the process is continuing in nine venues in the States including Hyderabad. It has been conducted successfully in Sangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad.

