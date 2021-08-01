Telangana Govt Gives Priority to Weavers' Welfare: KTR

IT and Industries Minister KTR laid the foundation stone for Gokaldas Images Apparel Factory at Sircilla Apparel Park.

Gokaldas Images which is one of India’s first readymade garment exporters, with more than 40 years of track record will set up a 500-machine stitching unit. The unit will manufacture men's and womens' inner garments. The agreement for the same was signed between the Government of Telangana and Gokaldas Images in April 2021.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister KTR stated that the Telangana Government has given top priority for the welfare of the weavers community in the State. He also added that the Sircilla Apparel Park which is coming up with international standards will create more than 10000 employment opportunities in the region, out of which majority of the opportunities will be for women.

CM KCR will soon launch Neethanna Beema scheme similar to that of Rythu Beema scheme, said Minister KTR.

The Sircilla facility will be the first unit of Gokaldas Images in Telangana and will give employment to more than 1,000 local persons, majority of them being women.

The Sircilla Apparel Park is the State Government’s special initiative to introduce modern best practices in industry, benchmarked to export standards. This will provide employment to the women and enable them to earn higher incomes and also provide social security. The project will encourage the Sircilla Textile Cluster to generate higher value addition through finished garments for exports and create more jobs for the locals.

Gokaldas Images Managing Director Sumir Hinduja, Handlooms & Textiles Director Shailaja Ramaiyer, and TSIIC Narasimha Reddy also participated in the program.