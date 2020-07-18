HYDERABAD: Telangana government is gearing up to conduct Common Entrance Tests (CETs) in the state which is likely to be conducted in the month of August.

The CETs including ECET and EAMCET which were scheduled to be conducted in the month of July, were postponed as per directions of High Court.

However, the admission into various courses should be organized as per the academic calendar issued by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

For the purpose, steps are being taken to finalize the schedule for the tests to be held from August 15. It has been decided to inform the court after discussion with the Advocate General in this regard.

In order to adhere to physical distancing norms due to coronavirus pandemic, the number of exam sessions is likely to be increased. It is expected that similar changes will be introduced in other entrance examinations too. For this, the number of students appearing for the tests in each session will be reduced to 15,000-16,000, said TSCHE Chairman Tummala Papireddy.

Under the present circumstances, it has been decided to reduce the number of students per session and conduct the EAMCET test for the Engineering stream for five days in eight to nine sessions while the test for agriculture stream for three days in four to five sessions.

TSCHE is hoping to conduct the final-semester examinations for UG and PG students in the third week of August or September and is expected to explain the guidelines of AICTE and UGC to the court and seek permission to conduct the examinations.