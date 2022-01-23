Telangana Govt Forms Committee to Monitor Air Quality in Hyderabad

The Telangana government has formed a state-level monitoring and implementation committee to enhance the air quality in Hyderabad.

The nine-member committee, chaired by the chief secretary, was established by a Government Order (GO) on Saturday. The panel was formed to oversee the execution of the 15th Finance Commission's recommendations to million-plus cities for supplementing efforts to enhance air quality.

Members of the committee include the special chief secretary for the environment, the secretary for state urban development, a representative from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the chairman of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), the secretary for state transport, a representative from the state chamber of commerce and industries, the commissioner and director of municipal administration, and the commissioner for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

According to the GO, the committee will assess the performance of the 15th Finance Commission's recommended city/urban agglomeration and recommend grant release to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change based on the indicators/guidelines after ensuring compliance with general entry-level conditions. The municipal administration and urban development department will serve as the secretariat and will hold meetings of the state-level monitoring and implementing committee as needed, or at least once every six months, said the GO.

The municipal administration and urban development department will also receive proposals in the ministry of environment, forest and climate change prescribed formats from the million plus cities/urban agglomerations and present them to the state level monitoring and implementation committee for consideration. It will also send the state level monitoring and implementation committee's recommendations to the ministry of environment, forest, and climate change for action.