HYDERABAD: In another bid to generate revenues the Telangana government is planning to auction assigned lands in the Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts around the city of Hyderabad.

Reports state that the Government has identified assigned lands that were allotted to the poor for agricultural purposes. Though the farmers do not have any powers to sell or transfer the land to other private parties (prohibition of transfers), several owners are said to have colluded with local leaders and politicians and sold them for prices though it is illegal to do so.

With the development of the IT sector and leading to urbanization, land prices have skyrocketed. In accordance with the land pooling plan, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) develops the farmers' land and provides developed plots to them in exchange for their land. The government is in the process of identifying these assigned lands and developing them as layouts and to put them up for auction. As done earlier the government will develop the layout and allocate 600 sq yards out of each acre to the assigned landowner as per the land pooling plan.

The district collectors have been instructed to issue guidelines and approximately 3,000 acres of land in Charlapatelguda, Kurmalguda, Thorrur, Kavadipally, Chandanagar, Munganoor, Kolluru, Pasumamula, Turkayamjal, and Lemoor have initially been identified.

It has been decided in principle to give 600 to 800 yards per acre based on the value of the assigned lands being pooled and since these lands cost less than private lands they would be getting Rs.25 lakhs per acre. The Telangana government estimates that by developing these into layouts they could get up to Rs.40,000 per yard.

With the elections around the corner and the Government coffers badly in need of funds to ensure the welfare schemes are doled out, the Government wants to speed up the process of identifying these lands and complete the auction process.

