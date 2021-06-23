The Telangana government on Wednesday has issued a statutory order, fixing a ceiling on rates to be charged by private hospitals and laboratories for COVID-19 treatment and testing.

Government Order number 40 was issued to this effect which elaborated the charges to be levied by the hospitals and diagnostic centres. Interestingly secretary for health, medical and family welfare- S.A.M. Rizvi, issued the GO dated 22-06-21, just a day before the expiry of the two-week deadline fixed by the High Court.

Check Rates:

The rate per day for routine ward and Isolation will be Rs 4,000.

The charges per day for ICU without ventilator (plus Isolation) has been fixed at Rs 7,500.

The charges per day for ICU with a ventilator (plus Isolation) is Rs 9,000.

These include all blood tests, X-Ray, ECG, consultations, bed charges, and meals but exclude interventional procedures and high-end drugs.

It also mentioned that PPE kits should not be charged at a price exceeding Rs 273 per kit.

The exclusions in the three categories are interventional procedures like Central line insertion, Chemoport insertion, and also high-end drugs like Immunoglobins and Meropenem, the G.O said.

The rates are not applicable to patients subscribing to the insurance scheme, as well as those being treated under various agreements or MoUs entered into (between) the hospitals and different sponsored groups or corporate entities, it said.

The G.O also listed out the ceilings applicable to investigations pertaining to COVID-19 in private laboratories.

Charges for HRCT fixed at Rs 1,995, for IL-6 at Rs 1,300, Digital X-Ray 300, D-Dimer Rs 800, CRP Rs 500, Procalcitonin Rs 1,400, Ferritin Rs 400 and LDH Rs 140.

The ambulance charges per kilometer for ambulances with a basic life-supporting system have been fixed at Rs 75 and for those with an advanced life-supporting systems at Rs 125. Minimum charges will be Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.

It asked the hospitals to refrain from the experimental treatment, unnecessary investigations, and repeated HRCTs. It makes it clear that no compliance with the orders will attract action as per the provision of the law. The charges were fixed based on the recommendations of a committee constituted for framing the rates for inpatient treatment, diagnostic tests and investigations for Covid-19.

