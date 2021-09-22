Telangana Govt to Fill 50k Vacancies

The Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Tuesday, shared the good news with all the unemployed youth in the State. He mentioned that the State government would soon fill up the 50,000 vacant posts across Telangana.

Harish Rao who was in Mothukulagudem in Siddipet district, welcomed about 1,000 people into the TRS party fold.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the TRS government is focusing on providing jobs to the youth, but the BJP-led Central government is selling public sector undertakings which show a negative impact on the common man.

Later, the Minister asked the people to utilize their voting right wisely in the upcoming Huzurabad by-polls. Harish Rao said that the BJP leader Etela Rajendar was given the opportunity in Huzurabad six times and now he asked the people to vote for TRS Candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav.

Harish Rao also promised to sanction 300 double-bedroom houses to Mothukulagudem residents.

The Minister further assured to solve the drainage problems in the Huzurabad constituency and maintain separate platforms for Bathukamma and Ganesh immersion at Nayanicheruvu.