Telangana Govt to Fill 12000 Vacant Posts in Residential Schools, Notification Soon

The Telangana government is gearing up to fill vacant positions in various departments in the state residential schools. The government had already issued SI, Constable and Group IV notification.

According to the sources from the government, the notification to fill vacant positions in the state residential schools will be released in the third week of December by the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB). Arrangements are being made in this regard.

Earlier, the recruitment board got a nod from the finance department for the recruitment of 9,096 posts. Recently, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar approved the filling of additional 3000 vacant posts. Therefore, the recruitment process will begin once it gets a nod from the financial department.

Most of the 12000 posts include Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).

