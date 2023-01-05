Telangana Govt Files Quash Plea on MLAs Poaching Case Transfer to CBI

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the High Court to quash the December 26 order of transferring the BRS MLAs poaching case to the CBI. It also prayed for the restoration of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the poaching case.

The writ petition claimed that the three accused in the case– Ranchandra Bharati,Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji – were caught red-handed while attempting to persuade fourBRS MLAs to join the BJP by offering huge amounts of money and civil contracts. The petition said that this was an attempt to destroy the democratic setup and topple the elected government in Telangana. This important aspect was ignored by the single judge, it said.

The single judge had quashed the GO issued by the State government constituting the SIT even though the three accused had not made any request to quash the GO, the petition mentioned.

