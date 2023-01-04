Telangana Govt Files Appeal Against Transfer of BRS MLAs Poaching Case to CBI

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has filed an appeal in the High Court against the single judge bench verdict to transfer the MLA poaching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Telangana High Court Ujjal Bhuyan will hear the state government’s appeal on Thursday.

The high court judge Justice B Vijaysen Reddy recently handed over the case to the CBI and also dissolved the seven-member special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the KCR government to investigate the case.



In its appeal, the KCR government stated that transfer of the MLA poaching case filed at the Moinabad Police station (FIR 455/2022) to CBI must be stopped. The government has also appealed against the quashing of Telangana Government Order (GO) No. 63 pertaining to the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the poaching attempt case.

It may be recalled here that Cyberabad Police conducted a check on October 26 evening at Moinabad farmhouse and arrested three people who were trying to lure BRS legislators by offering huge sums of money to each of them.