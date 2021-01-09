Rythu Bandhu scheme also known as the Farmer's Investment Support Scheme (FISS) is a welfare program started by the Telangana government to support farmers' investment in two crops a year.

What is the main aim of Rythu Bandhu?

The main aim of Rythu Bandhu is to provide financial aid for the purchase of seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, labour and other investments in the field. Under Rythu Bandu, every farmer in Telangana is likely to receive Rs. 5000 per acre of land as investment for two seasons Rabi (Yasangi) and Kharif (Rainy) season. The amount will be directly credited into the farmer's bank account. The farmers can withdraw the money through micro ATMs in the state.

When was Rythu Bandhu launched?

The Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao announced this scheme on 25 February 2018 at the Farmers Coordination Committee (Rythu Samanvaya Samithi) conference at Jayashankar Agriculture University.

Rythu Bandhu Scheme was launched at Dharmarjupalle-Indiranagar in Huzurabad constituency of the Karimnagar district on May 10th, 2018. KCR handed over the first cheque to B Sanjiva Reddy of Dharmarajupalem.

A total of Rs 12,000 crore was allocated for the Rythu Bandhu scheme in 2018-2019 state budget. As per AP Land Ceiling Act 1976, any person cannot hold more than 51 acres agriculture land and 21 acres dryland.

No Rythu Bandhu for tenant farmers:

To avoid legal disputes arising out of tenancy (Hyderabad Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act, 1950), tenant farmers were removed from the scheme. The tenancy column was omitted from the newly published Pattadar Passbook to avoid legal disputes.

Who are eligible?

Rythu Bandu is valid only for the permanent residents of Telangana state and the farmer must be the owner of the land.

Commercial farmers and wealthy agricultural labourers are ineligible for the scheme.

The farmer should not be either a government or private employee.

Documents required:

Aadhar Card, Below Poverty Line (BPL) certificate, Caste certificate, Land ownership papers, Address proof, Bank account details.

List of banks enrolled in Rythu Bandhu scheme:

State Bank of India.

Andhra Bank.

Syndicate Bank.

Canara Bank.

Corporation Bank

Indian overseas bank.

Telangana Gramin Bank.

How to apply online for the Rythu Bandhu scheme?

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://treasury.telangana.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link.

Step 3: Select the year and PPBNO number.

Step 4: Then click on 'Submit'.

Step 4: Fill all the details in the form.

Step 5: Upload documents if required

Step 6: Thoroughly verify and hit submit for final submission

How to Check Rythu Bandhu scheme payment status?

Step 1: Click on official link https://treasury.telangana.gov.in/index1.php?service=allschemes

Step 2: Enter the year, scheme type and PPBNO.

Step 3: Click on submit button.

After clicking submit option, one can view the date of payment, if the money has been released.

In IFMIS site