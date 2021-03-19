Telangana Govt Extends Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam Scheme to Hyderabad Temples

The Telangana state government has decided to extend the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme to temples in Hyderabad and Secunderabad for the 2021-22 financial year.

On Thursday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that though there were numerous temples in Telangana, there was no recognition to them. He further added that "As a means to ensure the development of temples and welfare of archakas and temple staff, the state government has allocated Rs.720 crore in the budget estimates for 2021-22."

He asserted that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is not leaving any stone unturned in developing the Yadadri temple. Harish Rao said that with incredible architecture and marvellous artistic stone carvings, the Yadadri temple represents the highest levels of spirituality.

