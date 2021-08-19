Telangana Govt Extends Ban on Maoist Party

The Telangana government has extended the ban on the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and its front organization as unlawful associations for another year.

Seven additional Maoist front organizations were also deemed as illegal groups for a year. In this respect, the state government issued a gazette notification.

Rythu Coolie Sangham (RCS), Radical Youth League (RYL), Singareni Karmika Samakhya (SIKASA), Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF), Viplava Karmika Samakhya (VIKASA), All India Revolutionary Students Federation (AIRSF), and Radical Students Union are among the front organizations (RSU).

The extension was granted since the notification provided in the Government Order dated August 2020 prohibiting the Maoist party and front organizations expired on August 17, 2021. Under the terms of the Telangana Public Security Act-1992, organizations were deemed to be unlawful associations.