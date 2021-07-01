Telangana Govt Extends Application Deadline For Entrance Exams

Government of Telangana: Telangana administration has once again extended the deadline for applying for the state's entrance examinations. As per authorities, starting July 10, the TSPSC will conduct a departmental examination. Read on to know the complete details.

It is known that several entrance exams have been postponed as a result of the coronavirus shutdown. Hence, students can continue the process of applying for entrance examinations. According to professor K Raji Reddy, the most recent MBA and MCA entrance test exams (TS ICET 21) application deadline has also been extended.

Applications can be submitted until July 8th without incurring any additional fees. Previously, the deadline had been set for June 30. Due to the lockdown and coronavirus circumstances, Rajireddy stated that the application deadline has been extended by eight more days.

Furthermore, the deadline for applying to model schools in the state has been extended until July 7. Students can apply for replacement seats from 7th to 10th grade for admission to 6th grade, according to the Director of School Education.

The deadline for the Physical Education Common Entrance Test has also been extended, according to officials. Candidates have till the 15th of this month to apply.

Departmental tests for the TS PSC will begin on July 10, according to officials.

The TGUGSET (Undergraduate Common Entrance Test) entrance exam will be held on July 11, according to the convener, Dr RS Praveen Kumar.

From the 5th of this month, hall tickets may be downloaded from the link.