Telangana Govt To Establish Fertility Centres In Petlaburj maternity hospital, Gandhi Hospital & MGM Warangal

The development of health care infrastructure has been the top priority of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The government of Telangana has decided to establish fertility centres in three tertiary hospitals including Petlaburj maternity hospital, Gandhi Hospital, and MGM Warangal.

Harish Rao conducted a review meeting with senior health officials on Sunday. He said that the Cath lab and a new MRI machine will be available for patients in the coming days.

On February 9th, Harish Rao tweeted that three knee replacement surgeries took place in a single day on three females. He congratulated the doctors and also thanked the Rotary Club of Nizamabad for providing a workstation. He said that it's a historic day for GGH Nizamabad. Here is the tweet.

A few days ago, Harish Rao said that outpatient services will be introduced in the evenings at the government hospital. There is high demand for OP appointments at government hospitals. Generally, people wait in long queues to register their names for consultation.

Also Read: ​Inter Exams 2022: Spot Evaluation Begins May 7, Exam Results Likely By June 24