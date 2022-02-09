Telangana Govt To Establish Cotton Research Centre At Adilabad

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Telangana government has decided to set up a cotton research centre at Adilabad. He further stated that the red gram seed research centre at Tandur in Vikarabad district will be set up soon. The government of Telangana is also going to establish palm oil processing factories and a cold storage unit at Koheda fruit market in the coming days.

Niranjan Reddy said that "We have to identify the technology that will be useful for our agriculture. The focus should be on crop colonies like banana, potato, chilly, cottonseed, redgram, and other vegetables. We have to take steps to grow vegetables not only surrounding Hyderabad but also in the towns and corporations across the state."

He also added, "Four factories will become operational in the next six months. Oil palm cultivation will be taken up in about 20 lakh acres in the next four years. It was also decided to increase the potato cultivation in the state and cold storage facility will be increased for storing potato seed. It was decided to hand over the 10 acres of land in Koheda market to the warehousing corporation for the construction of cold storage."

In the review meeting, Minister said that agriculture is one of the fields that creates more employment and also added that the Telangana government is keeping all its efforts to strengthen it.

Also Read: ​Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year Timetable Released, Check Dates