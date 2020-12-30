Telangana Govt Employees Salary Hiked, KCR Enhances Retirement Age, Raises Pension Amounts

HYDERABAD: Big announcement came in by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. On Tuesday, CM Rao confirmed a hike in salaries for all Government employees and a hike for pensioners. Along with this, the retirement age will also be increased.

These decisions were made as per the Pay Revision Commission recommendations. This increase will help over 9 lakh government employees. The vacancies in all the government departments will also be filled.

A three-member committee headed by chief secretary Somesh Kumar and comprising members like finance secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, water resources development Rajat Kumar was appointed by the CM. The committee will be responsible to discuss and make decisions on the PRC report. After submission by Somesh Kumar, the ultimate decision will be taken by the State Cabinet.

“Based on the discussions, the committee will recommend to the government a percentage of salary hikes, extent of enhancement in retirement age of employees, revision of service rules, revised policy for promotions and strategy to be adopted to overcome legal problems for implementing zonal system etc. Later, the state cabinet would meet and take the final decisions,” said an official statement.

All the government employees, grant-in-aid employees, work-charged employees, daily wages employees, full time contingent employees, part-time contingent employees and pensioners will be eligible for the hike.

The announcement came in as a New Year gift by the CM. These plans will be implemented from February 2021.