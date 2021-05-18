Telangana Govt Employees New Pay Scales To Be Delayed Further?

HYDERABAD: The State government employees getting enhanced salaries under the new PRC might be delayed further and they are likely to get the new salaries only in the month of June if all goes well, and the COVID situation improves.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced a 30 per cent fitment (hike in basic pay) in the last week of March, which was supposed to be effective from April 1. Employees were expecting new salaries for this month, on May 1. Owing to procedural delays, the implementation of the new pay scales could not be completed.

The draft file on the new PRC was sent to the Chief Minister for approval last week. This was again pending with the CMO as KCR went into isolation after he tested Covid positive on April 19. After he got back to work, the CM had to address the issues related to the surge in COVID cases in the State, which took priority.

After the High Court questioning the Government's stance on the rise in cases and why lockdown was not imposed to curtail them, he imposed the night curfew, subsequently followed by the temporary lockdown from May 12 to May 22. With these issues, it seems likely that the clearance of the files will take time again.

Meanwhile, the state govt employees have started submitting their salary bills to their respective departments based on the new pay scales. According to official sources, procedural issues would take at least two weeks to be sorted out and it would not be possible to pay the new salaries. It is likely that the employees have to wait till June 1 to get the new pay scales along with the April arrears.

