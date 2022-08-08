Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao kicked off the two-week-long ‘Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavam’ (Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Independence) at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on Monday. The Chief Minister hoisted the National flag and paid floral tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing the gathering, KCR said that real development of the country was not possible if the prevailing poverty continued. He stressed on the need to enlighten the present generation about the Supreme sacrifices made by the freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi to free the country from British rule.

CM Sri KCR speaking at Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavam celebrations at HICC in Hyderabad https://t.co/mHc6jkBuUd — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 8, 2022

He said that the state government has taken up several developmental programmes after the formation of Telangana. The state was ahead in several sectors in the country. The development should continue further with all together unitedly, Rao added.

KCR called upon the village councils to organise Vajrotsavam celebrations in the grandest way to instil the patriotic gfervout in people. The state government has formed organising committees at state-level and also at the district level which are led by the incharge ministers, to organise the celebrations in a foolproof manner for two weeks.

The government on Tuesday will commence the distribution of 1.20 crore National Flags for free to all households in the state. Throughout the fortnight, special cultural events will be held at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad. Also, a grand fireworks display will light up the skies at Tank Bund in the city as well as all districts and mandal headquarters on the intervening night of August 14 and August 15.

