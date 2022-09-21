Telangana Govt to Distribute Bathukamma Sarees From Tomorrow: KTR

Hyderabad: The annual distribution of Bathukamma Sarees to women in Telangana will begin from tomorrow (September 22). The State’s Textiles and Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government launched the initiative in 2017 with a noble twin goal to support weavers, and to present a small gift to women.

He said that the sarees will be distributed in the presence of Ministers, MLAs, and public representatives. The Textiles department which has been coordinating with all the district collectors regarding the sarees distribution programme has completed the arrangements. The Minister KTR said that the programme gave much needed reassurance to weavers who were in crisis. Their income has doubled which has helped them to become self-sufficient.

He said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took up several programmes to support weavers who were in distress because of unemployment in the erstwhile united State. Apart from presenting happiness to women, the bathukamma sarees distribution provides reassurance of year long employment to the weavers.

While efforts are being put in after the formation of Telangana to support weavers, the central government is burdening weavers by implementing measures such as GST on textiles, said Minister KTR.

He said that under the leadership of CM KCR the State govt will continue to work for the benefit of the weaving community in Telangana even if the central government does not care for weavers and the textile industry.

