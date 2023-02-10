HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the state government would begin the process of distribution of 'pattas' (titles) for 11.50 lakh acres of Podu lands among tribals this month-end.

As per reports, the titles would be handed over to the eligible beneficiaries only after the concerned Sarpanches at the village level, Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) members, representatives of tribals, and all-party political leaders give a written undertaking that there would be no further felling of trees in forests, he said while making the announcement in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

He also assured that the government would also extend the benefits, of Rythu Bandhu and electricity connection besides giving pattas. He also said that for the tribals who would continue to be landless even after the distribution of the podu lands and did not have any other form of livelihood, the government would give them the benefits of the Girijana Bandhu scheme on the lines of the state government's Dalit Bandhu' where Rs 10 lakh per household was given to Dalits. He also warned that if the beneficiaries are found destroying forests in the future, the 'pattas' given to them would be canceled.

