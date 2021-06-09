Telangana Govt To Disburse 4 Lakh Pending Ration Cards Immediately

The Telangana Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday lasted for about six hours at Pragathi Bhavan. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao issued orders to extend the lockdown by ten days with a few relaxations. Besides this, the cabinet decided to issue ration cards to 4,46,169 eligible beneficiaries whose applications are pending with the government, immediately.

The concerned authorities were instructed to complete the issuance of cards within 15 days. The Chief Minister told the District Collectors to complete the procurement of about 84 lakh tonnes of paddy for the Yasangi season immediately.

The Cabinet approved the establishment of ‘Telangana Special Food Processing Zones’ (TSFPZ) in nine districts(before the separation), excluding Hyderabad district. The authorities are directed to take immediate steps to set up rice mills and also food processing industries in not less than 250 acres each.

Later, a Sub-committee has been appointed to suggest solutions to problems faced in the Public Distribution System, including an enhanced commission to ration dealers.