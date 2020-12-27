Telangana Follows AP Govt, To Deliver Rythu Bandhu At Farmers' Doorsteps

HYDERABAD: Telangana farmers can now withdraw Rythu Bandhu amount directly from the post offices in their areas instead of going to the towns or city as done earlier. As per information given by the Postmaster General-Telangana Circle PVS Reddy, the farmers can now withdraw the amount through the micro ATMs available through the 4,860 post offices in rural areas of Telangana.

The farmers can withdraw a maximum amount of Rs 10,000 in a day in any of the post offices through these micro ATMs.

Procedure to withdraw the amount.

The farmer can visit the nearest post office along with his/her Aadhaar card, which is linked to any bank account through his mobile.

Fingerprint impressions have to be placed on a special biometric device given by the postal department.

After the account is linked, an OTP number will be sent on the registered mobile number.

The farmer will have to inform the official and he/she will hand over the amount to the farmer.

There are no charges for this service and the farmer does not need to have a postal account either.

These services are helpful for those who are sick or cannot make it for any other reason. In case the farmer cannot reach the post office, officials will come to his doorstep and deliver the amount.

The financial assistance will be released on Sunday to 59 lakh farmers in connection with the Rabi season. The post offices will start disbursing the Rythu Bandhi payments through these micro ATMs from Monday onwards.

Earlier Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed officials to release Rs 7,300 crore financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. The farmers' financial assistance will be given from December 27 to January 7, as per an official release.

He said distribution of the financial assistance should begin with farmers who have less holding of lands and go on to those having a large extent, even as all of them should get the assistance within 10 days.

In Andhra Pradesh, the third tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa would be released on December 29. Under the third phase of Rythu Bharosa Rs 2,000 each would be disbursed to about 50.47 lakh farmers working out to Rs 1, 009 Crores. Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Kadapa, East Godavari, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, and Chittoor districts suffered maximum crop loss in the cyclone.

This season started off with good rains, where almost all the reservoirs, dams were filled up to the brim, but due to floods and cyclones, crops were damaged to a great extent. However, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had released the input subsidies in the same season of the crop loss in less than a month. The input subsidies for June to September was given in October by disbursing Rs 136.14 Crore, and the compensation for crop loss in October was paid in November by crediting Rs 132.63 Crore, taking it to a total of 268.77 Crore.