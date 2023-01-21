Telangana Govt Decides to Merge Housing Department with Transport, Road and Buildings Department

The Telangana State Government has decided to merge the Housing department along with staff and subjects in the Transport, Roads and Buildings department.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, in the order issued on Friday, said it was decided to wind up the department as the weaker section housing programme was being executed by other departments and as there were no new schemes being taken up in the Housing Board, Rajiv Swagruha and Deccan Infrastructure and Landholdings Limited.

The decision was taken as the Weaker Section Housing programme is being executed by other department and there are no new schemes being taken up in Housing Board, Rajiv Swagruha and Deccan Infrastructure and Land Holdings Limited (DILL) under the existing Housing department.

Also Read: Komatireddy Enters Gandhi Bhavan After One Year, Meets Revanth