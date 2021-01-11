Telangana Govt to Decide On School Reopening In State Today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar is likely to hold a meeting with ministers and officials from the Education department on Monday to discuss when to reopen the educational institutions. It is said that schools may reopen after Sankranti (i.e) from January 18th. The Telangana government is seeking opinions on reopening of the educational institutions.

The online classes have been going on for the students. The schools in Telangana have been shut following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. From March 22nd the schools were forced to close down.

Official sources suggested that in the meeting, the authorities are going to discuss reducing the total number of papers in the tenth examination to half.

It is compulsory to conduct practical tests for science students at the intermediate level. Now, in the meeting it is going to be discussed whether the educational institutions will conduct practical tests or not and a decision will be taken on trimming the syllabus of all intermediate courses.

A decision will be taken on the possibility of conducting regular classes for graduate and post-graduate students in technical colleges and the steps needed to operate the institutions.

The meeting would also discuss on the revenue department matters, Harita Haram, Palle Pragati and Pattana Pragati programmes.

An official release stated that, "An action plan will be finalised at the meeting on distributing the vaccine to all the regions and administering the vaccine to the people on a prioritised method."