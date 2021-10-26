Telangana Govt Conducts Data For Social Good Hackathon

The 3-day Data for Social Good Hackathon-2021 by Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), Government of Telangana, and Data Analytics and Computational Social Sciences (DACSS) program of the University of Massachusetts (UMass) is concluded with more than 700 students finishing the complete process. The Hackathon commenced on 28th September in the presence of Dr. Shantha Thoutam, Chief Innovation Office at TSIC, Meredith Rolfe, Program Director at DACSS, and Raymond La Raja, Associate Dean of UMass.

Impact Numbers:

The 3-day virtual hackathon allowed more than 700 students to work on the datasets and develop interpretations/insights on the progress of Telangana State in various SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). Out of the 266 teams, 121 teams successfully submitted the visual interpretations and 11 teams have made it to the winning list. The winning teams will now get the opportunity to present their innovative proposals at the International Platform— Annual UMass Homecoming Research Symposium on 4th November.

Some of the notable institutions beyond Telangana the students participated from are— IIT Bombay, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT BHU Varanasi, Vellore Institute of Technology, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute.

The submissions are spread out across the SDGs— Zero Hunger (SDG 2), Good Health & Well Being (SDG 3), Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), and Climate Action (SDG 13).

Speaking about the objective, and furthering the winners, Chief Innovation Officer of TSIC, Dr. Shanta Thoutam, said, “The Hackathon was a definite approach from TSIC to inculcate the skills of data analytics amalgamated with critical thinking for social impact among 200+ students across India, in a short span. It has enabled students to be thoughtful about their skills and the importance of the same in the market that is seeking industry-ready talent force.”

Dr. Meredith Rolfe, Program Director at DACSS, University of Massachusetts, said, “Teams found unique ways to use data to study SDGs. It was exciting to see how much the teams were able to accomplish in such a short time – a great testament to the emergence of Telangana’s Innovation ecosystem. We are pleased to announce we will be showcasing the top 11 teams' work on November 4th. Govt. of Telangana is doing excellent work in driving the social innovation ecosystem system in the State. We look forward to continuing working with TSIC.”

Other partners in the Hackathon were J-Hub and Kautilya School of Public Policy along lines of Knowledge Dissemination and Smart Bridge for technology platform assistance.