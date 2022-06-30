Telangana: Govt. Colleges To Introduce Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning Courses

Good news for the students who want to pursue BSc in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Starting this academic year, 11 autonomous government degree colleges are rolling out BSc in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, a three-year degree programme. Till now, AI and ML have been offered as engineering courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in engineering colleges in Telangana.

Now, 60 seats will be available in the listed colleges for AI and ML courses and admissions will be done through Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST). Dost notification was issued on Wednesday. The course curriculum is designed and developed by the colleges in their respective Board of Studies as they have autonomous status.

Besides AI and ML courses, these colleges are also introducing other courses like BSc in Gaming, BSc in Animation, BBA in Retailing, BSc in Graphic Design & Digital Advertising, BA in Content & Creative Writing, BCom E-Com Operations, BA in Performing Arts, BBA in Logistics, BCom in Agri Storage and Supply Chain.

These new programmes are categorized as Apprentice Embedded Degree courses. For all these courses, the internship is mandatory. The internships have been included as part of the course curriculum as per the suggestions made by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

