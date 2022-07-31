Telangana Govt to Check Misuse of MLA, MP and MLC Sticker on Vehicles

The government of Telangana is preparing to reduce the number of stickers being issued to MLA, MLC, and MPs.

In the recent times, we have seen an increase in the number of crime cases being reported linked to vehicles with MLA, MP, and MLC stickers. Every year, three stickers will be given to each MLA. However, it is said that some of the members of the families related to the lawmakers have been using the stickers.

It is public knowledge that the vehicle of Madhav Reddy, who was accused in the casino case, reportedly had a vehicle pass bearing the name of labour minister Ch Malla Reddy.

In the Jubilee Hills gang rape case, a government vehicle sticker was found on one of the vehicles that was used in the crime. A few days ago, a two-month-old child was killed and four others injured when a speeding SUV hit the balloon vendors on Road No 45 in the Jubilee Hills area and the car had Bodhan TRS MLA Shakil Aamir Mohammed’s Assembly sticker.

The police has started a special drive and removed MP, MLA, police, and press stickers. The Telangana government is also sketching out strategies to prevent the misuse of MLA stickers.