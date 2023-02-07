Telangana Govt Challenges Single Judge Order on Transferring MLA Poaching Case to CBI

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday approached the state High Court seeking a suspension of the single judge ruling on handing over the BRS MLA poaching case to the CBI.

Earlier on Monday, a division bench of the High Court had refused to entertain the government's appeal against the single judge order. The bench also said it is beyond its jurisdiction and maintained that only the Supreme Court can hear the matter.

The division bench headed by Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy on Tuesday agreed to examine the petition and asked the Advocate General BS Prasad to seek permission from Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

Notably, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan had rejected the petitions challenging the single judge ruling on transferring the BRS MLA poaching case to CBI. These petitions were filed by the state government and MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy.

Also Read: Turkey: Quake-hit Victims Trapped Under Rubble Send Voice Messages